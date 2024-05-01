FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.07

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 749310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

