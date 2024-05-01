FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.07

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 749310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
