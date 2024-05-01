FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.07

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 749310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.