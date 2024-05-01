Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSNGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 555,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,641. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

