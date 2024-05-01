Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 555,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,641. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

