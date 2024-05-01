Games for a Living (GFAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $51.39 million and $1.05 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,059,277,848 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,059,277,848.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.0245676 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,296,181.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

