Games for a Living (GFAL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $51.39 million and $1.05 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Games for a Living Token Profile
Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,059,277,848 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com.
Games for a Living Token Trading
