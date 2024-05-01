GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 5,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 989,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 972,482 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 16.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Stock Performance

GAN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,359. GAN has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32.

About GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 323.71% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Stories

