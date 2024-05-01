GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.45 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.63 ($0.08). 2,946,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,925,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

GCM Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -662.00 and a beta of 0.83.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

