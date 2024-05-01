GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance
GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 76.25 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2,553.33 and a beta of 0.34. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 59.50 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.70 ($1.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.91. The company has a current ratio of 262.91, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.
Insider Transactions at GCP Infrastructure Investments
In related news, insider Andrew Didham bought 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.26 ($12,501.27). Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.
