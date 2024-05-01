Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 6.1 %

Generac stock traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,638. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.