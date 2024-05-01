GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,362,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 444,292 shares.The stock last traded at $9.18 and had previously closed at $9.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

GeoPark Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 79.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in GeoPark by 86.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

