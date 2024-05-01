German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 1,107 shares of company stock worth $37,113 in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

