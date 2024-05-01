German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 25.83%.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:GABC remained flat at $31.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 1,107 shares of company stock worth $37,113 over the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on GABC

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.