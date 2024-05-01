German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 25.83%.
German American Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:GABC remained flat at $31.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,481. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
German American Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on GABC
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than German American Bancorp
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.