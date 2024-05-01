German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GABC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

