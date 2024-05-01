GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Price Hits $0.0980

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $124.73 million and $7,925.96 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.09918664 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $21,252.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.