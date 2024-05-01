GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Down 9.3% in April

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. 1,802,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,579,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,633,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,464 shares of company stock valued at $21,609,935.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

