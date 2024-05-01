Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,180,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 22,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,557. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

