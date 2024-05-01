Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 200,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $546.60 million, a P/E ratio of -61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -545.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 363.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

