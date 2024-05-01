Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of GAINL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

