Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.
Glencore Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Glencore stock traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 469.35 ($5.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,729,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,288,189. The stock has a market cap of £57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,738.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 491.65 ($6.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 436.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Glencore Company Profile
