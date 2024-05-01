Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 515 ($6.47) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Glencore Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Glencore stock traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 469.35 ($5.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,729,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,288,189. The stock has a market cap of £57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,738.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 491.65 ($6.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 436.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

