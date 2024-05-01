Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Glencore Stock Down 1.9 %
GLNCY stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.
Glencore Company Profile
