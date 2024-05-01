Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance
Global Blockchain Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
About Global Blockchain Acquisition
