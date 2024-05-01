Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Global Blockchain Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,827. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.