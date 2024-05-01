Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 8,360,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Global-E Online Trading Down 1.3 %

GLBE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 701,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,817. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-E Online by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global-E Online by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Global-E Online by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

