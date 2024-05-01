Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Global Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Global Industrial has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

