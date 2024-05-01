Global Opportunities Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:GOT)

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GOT opened at GBX 302.24 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 288.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 296.14. The firm has a market cap of £88.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,913.75 and a beta of 0.46. Global Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 273.24 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.21).

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

