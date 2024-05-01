Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 20,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASEA. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

