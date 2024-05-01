Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLBS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,595. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

