GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 98,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Drew Sycoff bought 182,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,951,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,585.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
GlucoTrack Stock Performance
Shares of GlucoTrack stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 93,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,968. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. GlucoTrack has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.
GlucoTrack Company Profile
GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.
