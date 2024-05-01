Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Xometry makes up about 2.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Xometry worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Xometry by 6.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 390,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 161,226 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 29.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,243 shares of company stock worth $247,252. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 226,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,160. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

