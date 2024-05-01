Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 7,335 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Glynn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up approximately 4.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MongoDB worth $24,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.63. The company had a trading volume of 608,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,549. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.56 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.24.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

