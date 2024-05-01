Glynn Capital Management LLC Sells 8,422 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for 3.1% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Smartsheet worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 525,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.73. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,859.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,355,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

