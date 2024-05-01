Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMGI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 55,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.79 million, a P/E ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 0.53. Golden Matrix Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Golden Matrix Group

In other news, COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $62,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,837,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.