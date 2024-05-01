Golden Road Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,222,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.79. 437,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

