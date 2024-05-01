Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.21

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 3341641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
