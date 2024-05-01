Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.2 %

GPK traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. 2,590,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

