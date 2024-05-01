Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,142. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

