Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.
Graphic Packaging Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,839. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Graphic Packaging
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.