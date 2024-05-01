Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,839. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

