Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Insider Activity

In other Great Atlantic Resources news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 350,000 shares of Great Atlantic Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,000.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

