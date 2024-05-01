Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 5.72% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 393,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

VSMV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 7,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.