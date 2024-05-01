Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,719 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $36,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 276,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 150,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 385,403 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 893,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 363,763 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 7,264,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.