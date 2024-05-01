Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.66. 548,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.