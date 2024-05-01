Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $14.92 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,526,000 after buying an additional 969,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth $14,964,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,786,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,988 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

