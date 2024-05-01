Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $24.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $459.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.79.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
