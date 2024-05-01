Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,175 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 63,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,252,000 after buying an additional 258,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,357,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $400,079,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of FI traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.86. 3,248,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,380. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

