Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,768 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Searle & CO. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,516 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,973 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.52. 51,073,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,980,734. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.11 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.54.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

