Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,176,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,039,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after buying an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 168,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,925,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,199,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 1,697,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,453. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

