Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,196,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.89. 895,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,295. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.28 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

