Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 307 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $750.90. The company had a trading volume of 614,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $800.56 and a 200 day moving average of $763.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

