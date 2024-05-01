Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. Greencoat Renewables has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.91. The company has a market cap of £9.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

