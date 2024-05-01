Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Price Performance
Shares of LON:GRP opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. Greencoat Renewables has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.91. The company has a market cap of £9.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.03.
Greencoat Renewables Company Profile
