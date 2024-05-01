Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 896,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Grifols has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Get Grifols alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Grifols by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.