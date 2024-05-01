Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 459,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,240,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,821 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 490,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,199. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $122.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

