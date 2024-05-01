Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Guild Stock Up 0.8 %

Guild stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031. The stock has a market cap of $831.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Guild has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.82 million. Guild had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guild will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Guild

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 7.8% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Guild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

