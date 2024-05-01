Guild of Guardians Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $76.57 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $76.57 million and $3.73 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

